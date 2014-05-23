Фестиваль "Человек и Море"

In Vladivostok (Russia) begins accepting applications for the 14th international Maritime documentary film festival "Man and the sea-2018".

In Vladivostok (Russia) begins accepting applications for the 14th international Maritime documentary film festival "Man and the sea-2018". This year it will be held from 5 to 7 June. Annually the festival "Man and sea" in Vladivostok collects the best samples of marine documentary for the contest, and for wide cinema works on the grounds of the festival. This year the competition program of the festival includes ten nominations. Applications for participation In the man and the sea — 2018 telephone festival will be accepted until may 20, 2018. Situation — the rules of the festival "Man and sea - 2018" and the application form are available on the website http://vestiprim.ru/festival/

Детские Вести